Arcane Season 2 is one of the most anticipated productions in recent years by millions of fans of the League of Legends universe and the entertainment industry. Although a few months ago we exclusively informed you of what the launch windownow we have exact month.

Although this is nothing more than a leak, the account that was responsible for carrying it out has been MyTimeToShine, a well-known leaker with a history of successes worth taking into account. Although we cannot give this information as 100% effective, we do has a good chance of turning into something real in the future.

Arcane Season 2 would premiere in November 2024. The story will continue with Jinx as one of the main protagonists and the cast of characters will be expanded once again. At the moment we have no more information about the project and even less that it is officially confirmed by Riot.

So what we are left with for the moment is simply wait for new information that may shed some more clarity on the matter.