The premiere of Arcane season 2 on Netflix will delight League of Legends players. Because? Because the gun is coming!

The most anticipated weapon will be presented in Arcane season 2. In the Netflix animated series based on the League of Legends universe, Ekko has earned a special place among fans. From his journey as an orphan on the dangerous streets of Zaun to becoming a skilled fighter and inventor. However, so far, his distinctive device, the Z-Drive, has not made an appearance in fiction.

The Z-Drive is Ekko’s most notable invention in League of Legends. This is a portable machine that allows you to go back in time for a few valuable seconds.. Despite being a fundamental part of his arsenal in the game, this device has not yet been shown in the animated series. However, signs suggest that Ekko could finally make use of this iconic creation in Arcane season 2. Of course, that would delight all League of Legends players.

The arrival of the Z-Drive to the animated series

Riot Games

The collaboration between Ekko and Heimerdinger towards the end of the first season and the imminent civil war approaching in Arcane season 2 They could be the perfect setting for Ekko to deploy his most iconic invention. The Z-Drive is coming! This device is not only a reflection of his skill as an engineer, but also symbolizes his ability to manage time. A distinctive characteristic that defines it in the League of Legends universe.

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see how this powerful tool is integrated into the series’ narrative. Arcane season 2 is the perfect time to introduce the weapon and unleash its full potential. Ultimately, the Z-Drive represents not only an innovative technological device, but also a fundamental aspect of Ekko’s identity as a character.