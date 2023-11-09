Netflix

What’s going to happen in Arcane season 2? Everything indicates that we are going to have an epic war for lovers of the League of Legends universe.

There’s a war brewing in Arcane season 2. The shocking finale of the first season of the Netflix animated series left fans gasping for air. At a crucial moment, the opulent and wealthy council of Piltover voted to liberate Zaun, an increasingly impoverished and bleak city.

However, at that precise moment, Jinx launched a deadly rocket into the council chamber. This act, which resulted in the death of almost all the high-ranking members of the Piltover council, It’s probably going to spark a civil war between the two cities during Arcane season 2. Of course, this tragic cycle of violence was reminiscent of the previous revolt that took the lives of Vi and Jinx’s parents when they were just children. But what else can we expect from this conflict contextualized in the League of Legends universe?

Heimerdinger’s potential in season two

Heimerdinger, upon being removed as a member of the council, would have managed to avoid the attack, thus becoming the highest-ranking member of Piltover’s leadership to possibly survive the dramatic cliffhanger of the first season. He is likely to prepare for the impending war in Arcane season 2 after the devastation caused by the attack. Which means he’ll be more willing than ever to weaponize his inventions. Fans could finally witness the use of Heimerdinger’s iconic turrets, missiles, and bombs in the League of Legends universe.

The tension between Piltover and Zaun has been a constant in the plot of the Netflix series. And the culmination of the first season promises an intensification of this conflict in Arcane season 2. The traumatic events at the end of the first batch of episodes are sure to trigger far-reaching consequences in the relationship between the two cities. The series has demonstrated a remarkable ability to weave an emotional and dramatic narrative. And viewers are eager to see how this showdown will play out in the upcoming episodes.