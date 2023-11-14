Jinx’s return in Arcane season 2 has fans of the Netflix series falling in love. The League of Legends universe is back in a big way.

We already have a first look at Jinx in Arcane season 2. In an exciting preview of the launch of the long-awaited second season of the Netflix series, viewers were treated to a first look at the character played by Ella Purnell. This preview came through the official Netflix Anime account at platform X, formerly known as Twitter. And it offers an intriguing insight into the evolution of the iconic character. We leave you the image in question:

The video of Arcane season 2 features Jinx, with her distinctive flaming blue hair, slowly walking across a bridge presumed to be located in the city of Zaun. The image suggests an atmosphere full of intrigue and mystery, characteristic of the world of League of Legends. Although Jinx retains his signature look of blue braids, his outfit is shown in a cropped form, revealing no significant changes to his style.

The second season on Netflix is ​​one of the most anticipated series of 2024, will it repeat its success?

Unlike the first season, where Jinx was embroiled in chaos and violence, This first look could indicate a new direction for the character. Holding a suitcase, the chaotic girl appears prepared to embark on a journey, suggesting a possible expansion of the scope of her story in Arcane season 2.

Netflix

This brief preview of Jinx in Arcane season 2 also gives fans their first look at her older sister, Vi, played by Hailee Steinfeld, known for her role in Hawkeye. Vi appears as a shadow in the ad promo, adding an additional element of anticipation for the upcoming season. Her look in the second season stays true to the style established in the first season, with her signature parted hair and super-powered gauntlets.