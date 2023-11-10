Arcane has officially announced its Season 2 as we informed you a few days ago. And this announcement has come hand in hand with an incredible teaser that has shown us Jinx traveling alone through a world painted pink.

A clear nod to the madness into which the character is descending. The teaser It has been shared through networks by Netflix itself a few hours ago. Reaching a large number of views in a short space of time. Here we leave it for you to take a look at:

It seems that this Season 2 of Arcane will bring us many surprises and will continue to delve into the hard path that Jinx will have to travel now that has fully embraced madness that lives inside. Let’s also hope to see characters like Vi and Caitlyn again and many others who will make their first appearance.

This teaser comes practically hand in hand with the leaks that They assured that Season 2 of Arcane would arrive in the month of November, and with the leaked announcement that the series would premiere in the last quarter of 2024. Everything has ended up being confirmed true. Are you looking forward to this second season?

