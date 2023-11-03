An exclusive reportage inside a Japanese company that is famous throughout the world for its commitment to ensuring motorcyclist safety. We are talking about Arai, founded in 1937, which opened its doors to Moto.it

I flew to Japan for four days. Arai has in fact invited a small handful of journalists from all over the world to show us its new Arai TourX-5 helmet, but also to show the world the extreme meticulousness with which each individual helmet is made manually by highly specialized workers. You can already find the TourX-5 here are the first impressions let’s now move on to visit the company.

Founded in 1937 by Hirotake Arai, it initially produced war helmets, but soon moved on to motorcycle helmets. The impulse came strong from Michio Arai, 85 years old, who still leads the company today and that he had a good past as a pilot.

Today Arai also sees the field the founder’s grandson, Akihito Arai, 48 years old. The visit to Arai does not leave you indifferent. Every single action of each operator is implemented with an absolute meticulousness, which at first seems even excessive. But it certainly contributes to creating the myth of Arai. Arai which aims to be first among helmet companies, but mind you: not first in terms of sales or turnover, but rather in the protection of the motorcyclist. Quality controls are continuous. He comes even removed excess paint from the shell (we are talking about very few grams) and the crash tests in the company are far more severe than those required by the regulations (European and American).

Michio Arai explains his company’s philosophy to us

Every process is manual



Each process is manual, carried out by approximately 350 employees. Among these stand out the Shell Experts, the only ones in the company who have the burden and honor of producing with the mouldsn steel (made by Arai) the outer shells, in super fiber (considered superior to carbon fiber).

There are no concessions to aesthetics. In Arai you will not find pointed chin guards, which can twist the neck in the event of an impact, or internal sun visors, which take up space from the internal polystyrene padding, which must absorb the impact. And the internal padding itself has a differentiated density, despite being made in a single piece. Another Arai exclusive. No concessions to fashion, but an obsessive search for safety, which since 1977 has recommended the production of “round” helmets, which in the event of a slip do not tip against obstacles.

Each process is carried out manually. Whoever carries out the quality checks places his signature inside the helmet

With BER Racing for 40 years



Arai is famous, it doesn’t rain there. And if you walk around the factory you understand on what basis this fame is based, which is also celebrated by many leading MotoGP and Formula One drivers. Together to Maurizio and Francesco Bombarda of BER Racingwhich has been distributing Arai in Italy for 40 years, I try to tell you about this special experience in Japan in the video above. They are unpublished and rather rare images, because in Arai they are jealous and don’t like too much to reveal to the outside world how one becomes a motorcycling legend.

