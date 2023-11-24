Arai presents the new full-face helmet RX-7V EVO IoM TT Limited Edition 2024. This new celebratory version, which continues a tradition lasting more than 15 years (the “tradition” began in 2007), is created on the basis of the new RX-7V EVO (here is our test), ECE R22-06 approved, the top of the range, and designed by the hand of Aldo Drudi, is inspired by the most evocative colors of the Isle of Man combined with elegant bands of clear racing inspiration.

The key symbols of the island are clearly highlighted, among which the Triskelion (the tripod symbol of the Isle of Man) stands out, combined with the TT logo reproduced on both sides and a subtle checkered pattern framing Ellan Vannin (Isle of Man in Manx). well positioned on the bottom.