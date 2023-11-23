Aldo Drudi’s design is inspired by the most evocative colors of the island combined with elegant graphics of clear racing inspiration

November 23, 2023

The Isle of Man Tourist Trophy races with their timeless appeal continue to grow year after year. The most spectacular celebration of road motorcycling that winds for 37.73 miles on one of the most iconic circuits in the world continues to bring together competitors and enthusiasts from around the world.

Something that has been in Arai’s DNA for decades, chosen as synonymous with protection by many pilots who decide to test themselves on the island.

A safety choice, for the performance and comfort offered at high speeds, while the company works tirelessly to offer a superior level of protection and to support all Arai users, pilots and otherwise, with assistance and spare parts.

The style of the IoM TT, recently renewed, proved to be a great inspiration for the new, let’s face it, spectacular design signed by Aldo Drudi, which is inspired by the most evocative colors of the island combined with elegant racing-inspired bands.

As always, the key symbols of the island are clearly highlighted, including the Triskelion (the tripod symbol of the Isle of Man) combined with the unmistakable TT logo reproduced on both sides and a subtle checkered pattern framing Ellan Vannin (Island of Man in Manx) positioned on the bottom.

The key points of the helmet, as per Arai tradition, are a smoother, more resistant and rounded outer shell as possible designed to maximize the ability to deflect the energy of an impact and an extremely soft EPS with differentiated densities in a single piece (Arai world exclusive) .

Akihito Arai, CEO of Arai Helmet Europe BV: “This is always a special moment for all of us at Arai Helmet! The new RX-7V EVO IoM TT Limited Edition 2024 is simply fantastic. It’s fantastic to see how Drudi Performance has managed to create something so fresh, but using all those elements of Designs that make the IoM TT one of the most awaited versions by collectors and fans all over the world.

When we started, 15 years ago, we had no idea what these special editions would represent in the hearts of so many collectors and enthusiasts and that is why we are already working today to create a new, equally unforgettable version.”

Available from May 2024

List price: €1,269 VAT included.

