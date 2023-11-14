Extremely versatile, it can be used in three different configurations thanks to the replaceable visor and the peak that can be removed in a few seconds

A completely redesigned helmet, full of new functions, born – like every other Arai – from attention to the smallest detail.

The new VAS-A visor and peak system, derived from the VAS-V system used for RX-7V, allows you to remove the visor and peak in a few seconds while maximizing the helmet’s capacity to absorb the energy of a possible impact.

The visor profile has been redesigned to improve visibility and the anti-fog system avoids loss of visibility in any condition of use.

The new VAS-A system also allows easy passage, without the use of tools, from one configuration to another.

On-Road, Off-Road, Adventure.

The Tour-X5’s ventilation system has been completely revamped with the introduction of the innovative Arai Logo Duct vent previously introduced on the Quantic. The new AR Spoiler, the latest version of the Delta Duct and the new chin guard air intake guarantee excellent ventilation. The chin guard features an internal “shutter” that can be adjusted to allow air to flow to the mouth or visor to prevent fogging.

As with all Arai models, ventilation parts such as the 3D Logo Duct, the AR Spoiler and the Delta Duct 6 are designed to detach in the event of an impact to reduce rotational forces.

The interiors are completely removable, with customizable pillow and internal cap. The nose deflector facilitates the use of glasses and the FCS cheek pads ensure a perfect fit.

Arai at EICMA with the new Tour-X5