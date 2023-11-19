In the midst of a strong controversyAracely Arámbula spoke for the first time about the legal problems she has with her ex and father of her children, the singer Luis Miguelwhom, a few weeks ago, he publicly accused before the authorities of being food debtor.

In September of this year, the soap opera actress such as “Soñadoras” and “La madrastra” exploded against her ex-partner during a meeting she had with the media, during an event for the musical “Vaselina”, since then both have been immersed in the scandal. , well while Aracely initiated a legal process against the artist, he made a million-dollar payment in favor of his children, which, until now, remains uncollected.

During all this time, Aracely had stayed away from the rumors; However, this weekend he decided to break the silence and in an interview that he offered for a Spanish media, he gave his version of the facts about the lawsuit that he filed in Mexico: “There are those who have the truth distorted”he told the program “Fiesta”, on the Telecinco network. “I trust that we are doing things on the side of truth and the truth always comes to light. The public deserves to know the truth,” he added.

Given the doubts that have arisen about the payment that the interpreter of “La unconditional” made to settle his debt for the support of his children; The singer also explained that there is no conspiracy theory and that if she has not received that money it is simply because she was never notified: “This situation has a process and it cannot be done when people want it. In September they deposited the money, but they did not notify me.”

“That money belongs to my children, of course, but people say that’s why they are not in debt, but it was owed for 48 months,” he insisted.

Furthermore, he denied that his actions were intended to harm the singer, it was simply something he had to do: “(I did not act before) Out of consideration and thinking about my children, I did not want us to be in this process. In fact, it is the third time that it has been done. That money is for the university studies of my two children. It will be done through of the law”, he confessed.

Another of the questions that was asked was about Luis Miguel’s relationship with his children, since it has been said that she is the one who hinders the “Sun” from being able to see them. It even emerged that he recently asked him to let teenagers attend one of his shows in Mexico, something he simply refused: “There has been no refusal. In fact, he was very close to his children during the pandemic. in a house that I bought for his children, now he wants to clean up his image,” he said.

Finally, Arámbula revealed that if she delayed speaking it was because someone was forcing her to remain silent, although she did not delve into details about it: “They gave me the condition of not speaking to any media and I am free to speak to whoever I want to speak to. “I can’t be an irresponsible mother,” she concluded.

It will be this Monday, November 20, when Luis Miguel begins the series of concerts he has scheduled in Mexico City, so he will be in the capital for several days.

