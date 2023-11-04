loading…

Arab leaders are pressuring United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken to convince Israel to carry out a ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

AMMAN – Arab leaders on Saturday pressed United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken for reassurance Israel to carry out a ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine.

But the top US diplomat said a ceasefire would only allow Palestinian resistance groups; Hamas, to regroup and attack Israel again.

In a rare public exchange at a news conference in Amman, the foreign ministers of Jordan and Egypt, standing alongside Blinken, repeatedly pushed for a cessation of hostilities, saying the deaths of thousands of civilians could not be justified as Israeli self-defense.

They also refused to discuss in depth what would happen next in Gaza, when and whether Hamas would be eliminated, saying the main focus should be on efforts to end hostilities.

Blinken was making his second trip to the region since Israel and Hamas went to war on October 7, when the Palestinian militant group invaded Israel from Gaza, in an attack that Israel said killed more than 1,400 people, and took more than 240 hostage.

Health officials in Hamas-ruled Gaza say more than 9,250 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since then.

The Israeli army has attacked Gaza from the air, carrying out a siege and launching ground attacks, raising global concern about the humanitarian conditions in the region. Food is scarce and medical services have stopped in Gaza.

The rising number of civilian deaths in Gaza has increased international calls for a ceasefire but Washington, like Israel, has so far ignored it, although it has tried to persuade Israel to accept a local pause — an idea rejected by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he met Blinken in Friday.

“A ceasefire now will only allow Hamas to remain viable, able to regroup and repeat what it did on October 7,” Blinken said.

“No country, none of us is willing to accept that. “So, it is important to reaffirm Israel’s rights and obligations to defend itself,” he said, as quoted by Reuters, Sunday (5/11/2023).