The Gaza region, Palestine, was chaotically bombarded by Israel during its war with Hamas. Arab countries do not want to deploy troops to Gaza to clean up the mess in Gaza caused by Israel. Photo/REUTERS

MANAMA – Arab countries have no plans to land troops in Gaza as part of post-conflict peacebuilding after the chaotic Palestinian enclave was bombarded Israel.

This was conveyed by Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi in Bahrain on Saturday. He said the Arab world would not “clean up the mess” made by Israel after the war between the Israeli military and Hamas ended.

The post-conflict fate of Gaza has emerged as a pressing topic amid continued fighting between Israel and Hamas. In early November, about a month after the escalation occurred, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country would manage “overall security” in Gaza for an “indefinite” period after hostilities ended.

At the same time, even Israel’s closest allies oppose the idea of ​​what they call an “occupation” and “blockade” of the enclave.

Last week, United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken said; “There should be no re-occupation of Gaza and no attempt to blockade or encircle it. Such enclaves should also not become platforms for terrorism or other violent attacks.”

Last Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the US and the European Union (EU) were pushing for the deployment of UN peacekeeping troops to the Palestinian enclave after the end of the Israeli military operation.

On Monday, the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said that a post-conflict peacebuilding framework should be developed in cooperation with the United States and Arab countries.

Safadi emphasized that a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine would be the only way forward.

“Let me be clear. I know that I speak on behalf of Jordan, but after discussing this issue with many people, with almost all of our brothers, there will be no Arab troops going to Gaza. There isn’t any. “We will not be seen as enemies,” said the Jordanian Foreign Minister, as quoted by RT, Sunday (19/11/2023).

He also accused the current Israeli government, led by Netanyahu, of aiming to expel Palestinians from Gaza. Foreign Minister Safadi also called the plan a “direct threat” to Jordan’s national security.