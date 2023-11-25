loading…

Dutch MP Geert Wilders. Photo/REUTERS

AMSTERDAM – Several Arab countries condemned Dutch MP Geert Wilders’ statement calling for the evacuation of Palestinians to Jordan.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Yemen issued condemnations, as did the Arab League.

In a statement, the UAE Embassy in the Netherlands said, “The UAE expresses full solidarity with its sister Jordan, and emphasizes the importance of respecting its sovereignty. “This resolution also rejects any denial of the fraternal rights of the Palestinian people and their right to an independent state.”

Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called for fighting such ideas, and expressed its full solidarity with Jordan.

The remarks by Geert Wilders, leader of the far-right Party for Freedom, came after he achieved a landslide victory in the Dutch election.

