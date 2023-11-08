Aquaman, Superman and the Ninja Turtles will headline the news from the ECC publishing house. But there will also be space for manga and cinema with the long-awaited The Apothecary’s Diary and the book celebrating the 100 years of Warner Bros.

The month will begin with the long-awaited compilation in a single volume of the complete Saga of the entire stage written by screenwriter Geoff Johns. ECC Manga highlights the debut of up to three licenses, Chiikawa, The Apothecary Diaries and Superman vs. Japanese food: From restaurants in Japan, to which we must add The confines of darkness – Mission in the apocalypse (October). As for Kodomo, the next work by the award-winning Katia Klein and Rut Pedreño arrives: The Island of Oko: Smile. A charming comic full of fun, friendship and adventure.

New Ninja Turtles series! The most brutal fighting show begins! Atlantic City is home to a very special tournament that is about to begin. The Ninja Turtles sign up to test their skills. But they will have to face legendary Street Fighter characters like Ryu, Guille or Chun-Li. Place your bets!

WARNER BROS.: 100 YEARS OF GREAT STORIES

The story of Warner Bros. is the story not only of a legendary studio and its stars but also of Hollywood itself. And furthermore, it is a portrait of the last century of the United States. It is the family story of Polish immigrants (the Warner brothers) who took advantage of the opportunities offered by the booming film industry at a time when they could invent ways of operating, of circumventing legislation and of getting audiences to return during the worst times.

moments of the country.

Maomao is a maid in the imperial palace, in the Middle Ages. She used to work as a herbalist in the pleasure district, but when she hears a rumor that all the emperor’s children have short lives, prompted by her innate curiosity and her desire to know, she begins to investigate the causes and, thus, begins the history. What will destiny have in store for him!? The Apothecary’s Diary is the official and complete comic adaptation of the novel by Natsu Hyuuga, successfully published in 2011 on the novel website “Shosetsuka ni naro!” and later by the Shufunotomo publishing house in the form of a light novel that has achieved increasing popularity and continuity, with total sales of 21 million copies in Japan alone.