We already have the first box office predictions for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and they are worse than The Marvels.

It must be remembered that the first film of this character alone in 2018 is the most successful of the entire DCEU with 1,151 million dollars. But things have changed a lot since then and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be a box office failure.

According to BOP, it projects a gross of its first weekend in the United States of 32 to 42 million dollars. So at the worldwide box office it will barely touch 100 million. Leaving the final figure of his film career around 350 million. Very low numbers for a film in the superhero genre that is estimated to have cost around $205 million without counting promotion or distribution. So it should reach at least 400 million to be profitable.

DC Comics

Marvel and DC Comics have the same problem.

Comparisons between Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Marvels are inevitable. The Marvel Cinematic Universe film also had a first installment that was a resounding success, raising 1,128 million dollars and its sequel barely reaches 167 million currently and will not be profitable. But the most devastating thing of all is that in the United States the box office has fallen by 78% between the first weekend and the second.

Aquaman 2 y The Marvels 2

Now, we have to wait a little to know the official figures for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but we cannot rule out that they are very similar to those of The Marvels, showing that Marvel and DC Comics have to change their strategies if they want to win back the public. . To begin with, both sagas will have few releases in 2024, since we will only see Deadpool 3 and Joker 2. This can allow them to generate interest for the following years. Since in 2025 they will impact with The Fantastic Four, Captain America 4, The Thunderbolts, Blade and Superman: Legacy.

Despite all this bad news for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, there is some hope. To begin with, no one was betting on the success of the first installment and also, at Christmas people usually go to the movies a lot, so the first weekend may be bad, but then it recovers ground. Plus, there’s little competition, so a Christmas miracle for James Wan and Jason Momoa shouldn’t be ruled out.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 22, 2023. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Did you like the first installment? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.