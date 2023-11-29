Theater Owners Concerned About Aquaman 2 Box Office Projections

The Christmas box office could be in danger according to movie theater owners, and some experts think Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be a flop.

Cinemas are in trouble

The box office projections of Aquaman 2 tell us a possible failure of the film DCand worst of all, this could mean that theaters will not fill theaters in December.

Although the movie Super Mario and the phenomenon Barbenheimer They were great hits and helped the entertainment industry, theaters always depend on a movie event at Christmas time.

However, theaters are facing for the first time in more than a decade (not counting 2020, the year where the pandemic hit the entertainment industry) an end to the year without a major release with the potential to raise a billion dollars.

The owner of Phoenix Theatres, Cory Jacobsonexpressed his concern about the 2023 Christmas box office. Jacobson’s words were shared by Variety: “You can’t look at the release calendar from now until the end of the year and find a movie that stands out as ‘Avatar’ like the great movie.”

Before the end of the year, cinemas must release Aquaman 2, Wonkathe sports drama of A24 The Iron Claw and the musical adaptation of The color purple. Unfortunately, neither of those films are expected to reach the billion-dollar mark at the box office.

From the calendar, theater owners think that the box office only depends on the success of Aquaman 2, and that is a serious problem. Box office experts are not optimistic about the chances of the second part of Aquaman repeat the success of the original film. After the failures that turned out to be films like The Flash y Blue Beetleit is expected that the next adventure of DC Universe continue on the same path.

Jeff Bockanalyst Exhibitor Relationscomments that the next Aquaman movie has the responsibility of saving the month of December.

“The holiday season falls on the shoulders of ‘Aquaman,’ and that’s not a good shoulder to put something on. We are seeing the collapse of these major franchises. This year has shown that the public wants original things. “Hollywood can’t just put Roman numerals on things.”

Only time will tell if Aquaman 2 will exceed expectations when it hits theaters.