We already know how long Aquaman 2, the DC Comics film directed by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, will last.

Aquaman 2 will be hitting theaters very soon and if you’re wondering how long the movie is, we already have the answer. Since the final runtime has been revealed and is 2 hours and 4 minutes. While not exactly a three-hour epic, this length puts it in the category of shortest DCEU films to date.

By comparison, its predecessor, Aquaman (2018), remained underwater for 2 hours and 23 minutes. At least it lasts longer than other DCEU installments like

“Aquaman 2”’s runtime also places it below other DCEU hits, such as Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of Harley Quinn) (1 hour and 49 minutes) and Justice League (2 hours).

Why is this movie shorter than some of its superhero counterparts? There are several theories about this.

On the one hand, the editing process is often an opportunity to trim unnecessary scenes and maintain a more efficient narrative. Additionally, a shorter film can be shown on more screens, potentially resulting in higher box office revenues.

However, we should not underestimate the vision of acclaimed director James Wan, who could have opted for a more compact duration to tell the story of Aquaman 2 effectively and without unnecessary filler.

What is it about?

Warner Bros.

In Aquaman 2, Arthur Curry will once again face his fierce nemesis, Black Manta, who this time possesses the powerful Black Trident. To defeat his enemy, he will seek an unusual alliance with his imprisoned brother, Orm, the former king of Atlantis. Together, they must put aside their differences to save his kingdom, his family, and the entire world from an unstoppable threat.

Featuring an all-star cast led by Jason Momoa, who plays Aquaman, the film promises a dose of underwater action and adventure that fans are looking forward to. The cast also includes Patrick Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Nicole Kidman, Jani Zhao, Amber Heard, Vincent Regan, Randall Park, Pilou Asbæk, Indya Moore, Ricardo Molina and Grant Huggair.

Aquaman 2 will be released on December 22, 2023 and promises to be an exciting journey through an underwater world full of mystery and wonder. Do you want to see it? Leave us your comments in the opinion section.