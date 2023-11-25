According to the latest projections from analysts, it seems that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom it could be yet another commercial flop of 2023 and it could even registerand worse numbers than The Marvels.

Aquamanin 2018, was a surprising success for Warner and DC grossing over a billion dollars worldwide. However, a lot of things have changed, both at DC, both for the cinecomics phenomenon, and for cinema in general.

Since then the DC films (excluding those non-canon in the shared universe) have revealed themselves all box office flops and the COVID pandemic, which caused a general disinterest on the part of the public, did not help in this towards the experience in the room.

To this are added the numerous commercial flops related to the cinecomics genre among which we find Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Blue Beetle, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash and the recent The Marvels.

In this regard, according to what was reported by Box Office Pro, the Aquaman sequel should make a debut between $32 and $42 million in its opening weekend. Should the film actually record such numbers, it would turn out to be a worse debut than The Marvels, the film that marked the worst opening weekend in the entire history of the MCU in history.

Also according to Box Office Pro, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom should conclude its run on American soil with a box office between 105 and 168 million dollars.

Obviously these are predictions and it is not certain that they will be confirmed. We will have confirmation or denial of these only when the film makes its debut in Italian cinemas in December 20, 2023 and in the American ones the December 22nd.