Aptus.Ai wins pre-series A round of 3 million euros

APTUS.AI announces a pre-Series A of as much as 3 million euros. Lead investor in the operation is the fund Program 103 Of P101 Sgr which enters the share capital of APTUS.AI. P101 Sg is supported in the investment by some business angels and by Fin+Tech – accelerator Cdp Venture Capital – who followed the round after having also participated in the previous one.

APTUS.AI, underlines a note, “represents a clear example of a start up capable of giving effective execution to the project”. Founded in Pisa by Andrea Tesei e Lorenzo De Matteiafter the development phase of the proprietary technology resulting in the platform Daitomiccapable of transforming any legal document into an interactive machine readable version, in the second half of 2021 the startup is ready to bring a first pilot application to the market.

In 2022 the young company consolidates its offer with a holistic solution aimed at meeting the needs of the most complex financial institutions: from rapid and targeted research and consultation of regulations, to the comparison of a law in all its evolutions, to the creation of personalized and multi-lingual ‘legal inventories’ to navigate within a specific regulatory area, up to the simulation of impacts, anticipating analyzes of future regulatory trends.

“As P101, we are excited to join forces with the team at APTUS.AI. This represents the first investment in the dynamic market of RegTecha rapidly expanding sector” he comments Giuseppe DonvitoPartner at P101.

