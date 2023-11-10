Aprilia Racing is very committed not only to evolving the RS-GP from a technical point of view, but the technicians directed by Romano Albesiano are also working to put their riders in the best position to withstand the heat of the hottest events, just like Malaysia, which adds to the temperatures that are generated by modern MotoGP bikes.

On the RS-GP the ban triggered in Sepang on the use of what has been defined as the semi-automatic clutch which should have been available to the riders of the official team from Australia is being discussed, but the care with which the Noale team tried to intervene to “refresh” their drivers.

On the left side of the fairing, in fact, it is easy to observe the presence of an elliptical intake, long and narrow, which serves to draw in the air and convey it into a flexible duct that reaches above the RS-GP tank to open into a vent that allows the pilot to find himself in a less hostile and more ventilated “environment”.

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

Aprilia, in fact, took advantage of the withdrawal of Maverick Vinales during the Thai GP at the Chang International Circuit, where with an air temperature of 32 degrees and 65% humidity he was unable to finish the race: ” I wasn’t able to finish the race – admitted an exhausted Maverick -. There was an infernal heat coming from the bike and I did two or three laps in which I couldn’t even breathe. I decided to stop because there was no point in continuing.” .

The Spaniard wanted to explain that it wasn’t the difficult environmental conditions that sent him into physical crisis: “No, no. It was the heat that was released from the bike: we have to improve this aspect, because otherwise I won’t be able to finish the race at Sepang”.

Said and done: in Sepang in free practice there were 33 degrees and in Malaysia a high humidity gradient is always added to worsen the riders’ perception, but for this event Aprilia took action by making available to its riders a specially designed solution: the flow that is conveyed towards the helmet has the function of removing the heat produced by the mechanics.

The current MotoGP bikes, heavily dressed, with bodywork designed for maximum exploitation of aerodynamics and aerodynamic load, so as not to ruin the flows developed in the wind tunnel with losses, tend to dissipate the heat close to the rider. Having an advantage in form is of no use if those on the bike end up having breathing difficulties like Maverick in Thailand: the Aprilia technicians’ idea is an interesting first solution…

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Aprilia air duct system, Maverick Vinales, Aprilia Racing Team

