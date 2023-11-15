Previewed in September during the Misano GP weekend, the Aprilia RS 457 has made a fine show at Eicma in recent days. Alongside the standard model, the Trofeo version has appeared, equipped with a kit that the Aprilia Racing Department is developing specifically for this bike. The changes made to the RS 457 are few but substantial, which include a new exhaust developed by SC Project, a new complete fiberglass fairing designed and built by Plastic Bike, calibrations and premium components for the suspensions, new upper steering plate lightened and a revised riding position thanks to specific footrests and handlebars.

This kit, Aprilia declares, represents the first step towards a future single-brand trophy dedicated to the RS 457designed to race with strictly standard bikes and equipped only with the aforementioned kit, in order to keep costs as low as possible and involve a greater number of kids.