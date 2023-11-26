Fabrizio Palenzona Francesco Profumo Giovanni Azzone

Acri, the post-Profumo presidential match is between Palenzona and Azzone

Final chapter (for now) but no less compelling. This time we are not talking about state-owned companies, but about a series of communicating vessels that still involve Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. The banking foundations, in fact, have a 15% share Cdp and, by statute, they are those designated to indicate the president of Via Goito.

Acrethe Association of Savings Banks, is an expression of the foundations, even if the weights are slightly different compared to those in Cdp. But, in short, it is obvious that the organization that was led for 19 years by Corrado Guzzetti remains fundamental in the choice of the president of CDP (which we have already talked about here).

Both the summit will expire at the same time in 2024 of Acreboth that of Sanpaolo Foundation. Both are led by Francesco Profumo, former Minister of Education, who will no longer be able to fill this role because he has reached the limit of two terms. Who in his place as president of the Association of Savings Banks?

If initially the name of Fabrizio Palenzonajust returned to the helm of the Crtnow accredited voices report to Affaritaliani.it that the current vice-president of Acri would be in pole position Giovanni Azzone. Who was “blessed” by the same Guzzetti which still has great weight within the Association today.

Palenzonaof course, would not give up the helm of Acre “light-heartedly”. It is possible to imagine, therefore, that he could fall back on a vice presidency, but in exchange obtain key positions for himself and his loyalists. We’ll see, in short. As mentioned, the top of the building also needs to be renewed Company of Saint Paul: for what follows Profumo the name of is insistently mentioned Giorgio Barba Navarettiwho is an institution in Turin as he is also the uncle of John, Sheet e Geneva Elkann.

The former Minister of Education of Monti governmentHowever, he could only be unemployed for a year. The presidency of would be ready for him Intesa Sanpaolo. His most accredited rival is Massimo Tononinear Giovanni Bazoli and current president of BancoBpm, just renewed last April. In that case it would be a matter of bringing forward the exit from Piazzetta Meda by a year. The domino game is about to start.

