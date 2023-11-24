Luigi Corradi Luigi Ferraris

Ferrovie dello Stato, Corradi (Trenitalia) towards internal promotion?

After Rai e Cdpit’s time to analyze state Railways. The company led by Luigi Ferraris will have to renew the leadership next year, but this is not a trivial match. First of all, because 24 billion will go to Fs from Pnrr and the recent industrial plan envisages 203.5 billion in investments, with 40,000 hires, within the next ten years.

It is no exaggeration to define this round of nominations as the mother of all matches. For this reason, around Piazza della Croce Rossa the antennas are very straight, ready to pick up any type of telluric movement. And the cards on the table are changing incredibly quickly.

Until a few days ago the future of Luigi Ferraris it seemed complicated. The manager, former CEO of Terna, has an enormous management background and has always brought notable results. And he has a very rigorous style. Which, in any country would be an advantage, while in Italy still left to “A Fra’ che te servi” it is not always an asset. After the minister’s slip Francesco Lollobrigidahowever, the prices of Ferraris are given slightly higher.

It is no mystery, in fact, that the appointment of the new CEO of Ferrovie will be decided above all by Matteo Salvini, the minister who has jurisdiction over the company. And the leader of the Lega – say those in the know – he would have looked favorably on that position Luigi CorradiCEO of Trenitaliawhich would thus be “promoted” internally.

But after the call from the Minister of Agriculture for a surprise stop at Ciampino of a Red Arrow already well behind schedule, the prices of Corradi I’m bending. So much the same Salvini he didn’t say anything in defense of the minister or the CEO Trenitalia.

Ferraris confirmed? Definitely too early to tell. In Fs they would be happy to have the Genoese manager for another three years. The truth, however, is that the enormity of the investments planned for the next ten years, already set by the current CEO, forces further reflection. Also because the construction sites must be completed, it is urgent for him to start with projects that must be “grounded”. And if it’s true that haste is a bad advisor, there’s really no more time to waste.

