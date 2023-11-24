Antonio Turicchi and Dario Scannapieco

Cdp, Turicchi in place of Scannapieco: Leo and Giorgetti’s crazy idea for the future of the “Cassa”

The second great pillar of the nomination game is that which concerns Cdp. In this case it is thought that Giovanni Gorno Tempini may no longer be listed as president by the Banking foundationswhich will also see the renewal of Acre Next year.

In recent days, rumors had spread of a possible rapprochement with the current president of Cassa Depositi e Prestiti a Intesa Sanpaolo, but it seems to be an almost impossible route. This is because the same Carlo Messina he wouldn’t be very inclined to see him as number one on the board. Certain, Gian Maria Gros Pietro will have to be replaced, but the right profile has yet to be identified.

Furthermore, as CEO of the Cassa, there is a convinced attempt by the current CEO Dario Scannapieco to stay at the helm. It’s difficult to say whether it will be an effective attempt. What is certain is that the most accredited name that is mentioned is that of Antonino Turicchiis at the top of the preferences of two heavyweight names.

The first is that of Giancarlo Giorgetti, who wanted him as a “strong” president of Ita to resolve the tangled mess of the former national airline. The second is to Maurizio Leowho has a long acquaintance with Turicchi having been together in the council Alemanno: the deputy minister of the economy as councilor for the budget and economic development of Rome Capital, the president of Ita as Executive Director of Capitol Hill.

Giorgettias owner of Mef, will certainly have a say in the matter. AND Leo is listened to a lot by Melons. What is certain is that the major maneuvers for choosing the next board have already begun in Via Goito. And many are betting that there will be a big tussle in the majority to decide the fate of the body that manages the postal savings of Italians and that “deals the cards” in our country’s economy.

