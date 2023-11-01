At the end of the presentation of the new MacBook Pro, iMac and M3 chips, Apple showed a curious notice. The entire announcement event was recorded with an iPhone, specifically with the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Apple’s presentations are productions made by a New York production company, RadicalMedia, and the challenge of recording everything with an iPhone came from Apple. That the company uses its latest phone to record something like an event that millions of people will see says a lot about the capabilities of the iPhone’s camera, but it doesn’t tell the whole story.

A mobile phone, by itself, is not good for taking good photos or videos. Even with the best sensors, the best processing algorithms or no matter how many megapixels it has, there is always a fundamental element missing: the experience and the equipment around.

Saying that an event has been recorded with a mobile phone is marketing. There are Hollywood movies that have been shot with cameras that cost around $5,000, which is a bargain considering the cost of professional cameras. It is the human factor and, above all, the professional factor around it that makes the iPhone able to record a good event. And as an example, these screenshots that Apple has shared in a video.

The professional lighting and technical equipment necessary for a company representative, in this case Tim Cook, to do well is enormous.

Not only do you need professionals who know what they do, you also need a very expensive team of professional production products, within the reach of very few.

This device where the iPhone 15 Pro Max rests is a professional stabilizer designed for heavy cameras. It’s a Chapman M7 Evo, made of carbon fiber, ultra-resistant and requiring two technicians just to move it. Their price is on par with a luxury car and only production companies can buy them.

A DJI Ronin 2 also appears, a handheld stabilizer that costs more than 7,000 euros.

The video capabilities of a mobile phone are incredible, but without the expertise of a professional it comes to nothing

This is one of my big frustrations with today’s high-end cell phones. Their cameras are incredible, with enormous resolutions, capable of capturing a lot of light, they can record in 8K and in uncompressed format and then edit it. But I would dare say that 99.99% of us waste their full potential.

In the same way that we underuse the computing power of mobile processors, we also do the same with mobile cameras.

Once the production investment has been made, post-production remains, surely the most important thing.

Apple, or any company that uses its mobile phone to record an advertisement, because I assure you that we are going to start seeing this same example in other manufacturers, requires a video editing team that is capable of converting all those shots into something coherent, in addition to adding transitions, correcting the color (a very complicated task) and editing it so that it reaches everyone.

In our case, because I include myself, most of us are incapable of having that creativity at our fingertips, which is why video editing applications invest so much in artificial intelligence to automate the selection of videos and create something coherent, with a minimum of editing. so that the resulting video is worthy.

In 2011 it was news that in the US, for the first time, a film was recorded entirely with a mobile phone. It was a Nokia N8 and the movie was called Olive. In this case the trick is that although the camera was that of a 12 megapixel Nokia N8 capable of recording in 720p, it used a professional lens.

olivethemovie/Flickr

In the same way that happens with the Apple event, without a professional team behind it, the fact that a movie was recorded with a mobile phone is the least of it.

I’m sorry. Recording an advertisement, series, movie or any “big production” with a mobile phone is the least important thing and although it is a great marketing claim, much more is needed for that video to be released to the masses.