Apple wants to gradually eliminate the iTunes brand, and to do so they are going to remove the iTunes Movie Storeand all its functions and features will be integrated into the television application.

As 9to5mac has found out from the beta version of iOS 17.2 and tvOS 17.2, Apple will soon merge the iTunes Movie Store with the application Apple TV.

Soon users will see a message informing them that the “iTunes Movie Store has been moved to the Apple TV app.”

They also report that the television programs section will also be merged with the Apple TV application in regions where it is available.

The change will simply be done remotely when the update is available to everyone.

Furthermore, the Movies and TV Shows tabs will disappear from the iTunes Store when the new features are enabled.

Interestingly, there will also be changes on Apple TV, where the iTunes Movie and iTunes TV Shows applications are expected to disappear, although luckily, Users will still be able to purchase movies and TV shows using the TV app.

On the other hand, in this version iOS 17.2 and tvOS 7.2 have also been released a new way to navigate within Apple TVand it is made with a new sidebar that had already been leaked before in the preview versions.

This sidebar will allow us to jump between different sections in a much faster and more efficient way, thus favoring the user’s own navigation.