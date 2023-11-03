It’s clear that Apple wants to turn its Apple Watch into an even more powerful health and fitness device.

Yes, it is true that its latest work, the Apple Watch Series 9, does not have significant improvements in these types of functions, but everything indicates that this will change next year.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there are 2 key features that could land on the Apple Watch Series 10: detecting sleep apnea and monitoring blood pressure.

As for the first feature, it seems that the Cupertino firm’s smartwatch will use the device’s sensors to track the user’s sleeping and breathing patterns.

Depending on the values ​​collected, The Apple Watch will be able to detect if the user suffers from sleep apnea, a condition in which the user’s breathing stops and starts during sleep. Those who suffer from it can develop a series of health problems, such as daytime fatigue, hypertension and heart disease.

As for the second novelty, the blood pressure monitoring function will not provide exact readings, but will instead alert users to trends.

If it becomes a reality, it would be a huge leap for the Apple Watch or any smartwatch, since it would be the first time that blood pressure is controlled from the wrist.

If all this works, future versions could improve even further and be able to provide accurate blood pressure readings and even diagnose related conditions.

Both functions They are expected in the Apple Watch Series 10, that is, by the end of 2024.

The most interesting thing is that the news would not end here. Apple is also working on a non-invasive glucose sensor that could be used to monitor blood sugar levels without needing to prick your fingers, and a paid health coach service that uses AI and provides personalized advice.

It’s unclear if Apple plans to release all of these features in all countries. However, it is clear that Apple is working on ways to make the Apple Watch an even more powerful health and fitness device.