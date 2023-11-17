Starting today in the Apple TV+ catalog, Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, the new Monsterverse series starring Kurt and Wyatt Russell, begins.

Little by little Apple TV+ has a very interesting catalog with movies and series one hundred percent originals from the platform in association with great filmmakers and production companies.

On this occasion, the streaming platform has set its sights on an important monster saga to bring to its catalog Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, the spin-off series of the Monsterverso cinematography initiated with the 2014 film Godzilla.

This is Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters, the new feature on Apple TV+

Created by Chris Black and Matt Fraction, the plot of the series takes place after the epic battle between Godzilla and the Titans that devastated San Francisco and in which it is revealed to the world that the monsters known as kaiju They are very real.

Following in his father’s footsteps, Two brothers discover their family’s connection to the secret organization known as Monarch. Clues lead them to the world of kaiju and eventually reach army officer Lee Shaw, causing Monarch to become threatened by everything the officer knows.

The Monsterverse series spans three generations and reveals buried secrets and shows epic and momentous events that can impact the lives of the human race, where we have Kurt Russell (Fast & Furious 9, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) and his son Wyatt Russell (Thunderbolts, By Heaven’s Command) as the adult and young version respectively of Lee Shaw.

Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell are accompanied by actors Anna Sawai (Shôgun, Pachinko), Kiersey Clemons (Swarm, Flash), Mari Yamamoto (Kate, Story Game), Anders Holm (All about my father), Joe Tippett (Alaska Daily), Elisa Lasowski (Hill of Vision) y Christopher Heyerdahl (Queen of Bones) and the debut of Ren Watabeamong others.

Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters It is available in the Apple TV+ catalog from today, November 17, 2023 with the premiere of a double episode. What do you think of the new Monsterverse series? Tell us your opinion in our comments section.

