Goldman Sachs has been a key player in Apple’s fintech ambitions from the beginning. The American investment firmin some way or another, is related to the Apple Card credit card, the “buy now, pay later” service Apple Pay Later, and the Cupertino firm’s savings account.

Now, that promising partnership appears to be coming to an end. The Wall Street Journal points out that Apple is preparing to end its agreement with Goldman Sachs, a possibility that is in line with the financial giant’s wishes.

The agreement between Apple and Goldman Sachs has an expiration date

According to the newspaper, Apple proposed to Goldman Sachs to end their collaboration within a period of between 12 to 15 months. It is unknown, however, if a decision has already been made, although there is certain data that can help us better understand this situation. One of them is that Apple would have that amount of time to find a new partner.

From WSJ they point out that Synchrony Financial, one of the largest credit card issuers in the United States, is one of the candidates to take over the Apple Card. On the other hand, there is the position of Goldman Sachs, which was not satisfied with the dynamics of the business it was developing with Apple and wanted to leave it.





As we say, Apple has relied on Goldman Sachs to boost its fintech ambitions. The firm is the broadcaster of a Apple Card credit card, as well as the one used by Apple Pay Later, although in this case it is Apple itself that advances the money. Goldman Sachs also offers the Cupertino firm’s savings bank.

It should be noted that the aforementioned Apple financial services are not yet available in Spain, although Tim Cook has suggested in the past that the credit card could reach other countries. Perhaps a new partnership will allow for a broader rollout, although we will have to wait to see if that will actually be the case.

Images: Apple

