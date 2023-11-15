Apple-Google, secret agreement on browsers for smartphones revealed

The look of disappointment on the face of John Schmidtlein, Google’s lawyer, tells it all. Repubblica tells it. Even an expert of his caliber, accustomed to controlling every emotional nuance, was unable to suppress a grimace when his witness revealed the industrial secret that should have remained hidden. “Thirty-six percent,” said Kevin Murphy, an economics professor called in favor of Google, but which may instead have unintentionally provided the prosecution, the United States government, with a very powerful weapon. Thirty-six percent: That’s the price of the deal between Google and Apple, in which Google gains the privilege of being the default search engine on Apple’s iPhones, in exchange giving up more than a third of the advertising revenue generated on those devices. For the American Antitrust, this is the twist that demonstrates how Google limits competitionensuring an unparalleled flow of traffic and data, erecting an insurmountable barrier for any competitor.

The trial, which reached its last week of hearings, seemed to have already put all its cards on the table. However, in a surprising own goal, the value of the deal emerges and has a direct impact on anyone who buys an iPhone. Previously, the New York Times revealed that as much as 18 billion dollars from Google had been repaid to Apple in 2021. Professor Murphy’s inadvertent revelation adds a further significant detail: to obtain the privilege of being the default search engine, Google gives up to over a third of the revenues generated through this agreement.

It is difficult to predict the effects of this revelation on the trial. The crucial question is whether Google dominates online searches – a fundamental part of our lives – because it is the best search engine or whether it uses its power to exclude the competition. The answer is complex, as the US government must demonstrate various conditions to prove wrongdoing: that search and advertising are well-defined markets, that Google dominates them, and that it does so through exclusionary practices. Points that Google disputes one by one, arguing for example that its “default” status on iPhones or Samsung devices does not prevent users from changing the settings and using an alternative search engine. An argument that finds support also by Apple, its rival in many sectors, but in this case its ally.

Despite the complexity of the issue, the decision of Amit Mehta, the judge responsible for resolving and, in case of guilt, redefining the dynamics of Google could also be influenced by impressions. The value of the deal with Apple, revealed during the trial, certainly leaves a significant impression. It will take weeks to know the verdict, but while we wait to understand if and how the geography of our digital world, in which all roads lead to Google, will change, the US antitrust trial against the search engine has at least brought to light some of the billion-dollar, often secret, deals that govern our digital world.

