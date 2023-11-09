New reports suggest that Apple plans to make big changes to its line of iPads, with the aim of improving the user experience altogether.

In the next year, Apple is expected to launch new iPad models with the powerful M2 chip, replacing the current M1 in the iPad Air, and equipping the iPad mini with the A16 Bionic or A17 Pro chip. In addition, there are rumored modifications on the base iPad 11th generation.

This news comes from the well-known Mark Gurman, famous for his accurate reporting on Apple, who pointed out that, despite the lack of new iPads and AirPods this year and especially the lack of them at the company’s latest event Scary Fast, Apple is finally ready for a complete revamp of its iPad line.

One of the most striking changes is the adoption of OLED displays on the 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro models. These displays will offer improved, sharper images, with higher contrast and more accurate color reproduction.

New OLED displays on 11- and 13-inch iPad Pro models by 2024

Besides, OLED displays will allow for a wider refresh rate range, which could range from 10Hz to 120Hz, or even faster. Compared to the current iPad Pro LCD panels, which have a refresh rate range of 24Hz to 120Hz, this change will bring a smoother user experience.

To give you a slight idea, the importance of a wide refresh rate range lies in its impact on energy efficiency and visual quality. By reducing it to 10Hz or lower when displaying static content, such as emails, your device’s battery will last longer.

It can be assumed that The company will update the iPad Mini, iPad Air and basic iPad in the spring, while the iPad Pro models will launch at the WWDC event next year.

As already mentioned in another Computer Hoy article, Samsung Display, a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, is in charge—and one of the best brands on the market—of supplying the OLED screens that go to Apple.

In terms of image quality, OLED displays are currently considered somewhat superior due to their ability to produce deeper blacks and more accurate colors..

However, mini-LEDs, on the other hand, offer image quality very close to OLED, but at a more affordable price, along with the added bonus of having a lower risk of screen burn-in. In the end, the company once again chooses the easy path and chooses to trust Samsung.

Apple to end 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro next year

Despite these incredible changes to iPads, there is less positive news for lovers of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED display, released in 2022. According to TrendForce, Apple plans to discontinue this model next year, after introducing its updated 13-inch version.

Although this update may mean a price increase due to the new displays, Apple could continue to offer the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at a lower price.

This change, however, could have an impact on the market for tablets with mini-LED technology. A decline of approximately 15.6% in mini-LED tablet shipments is expected next year.

Despite this, the long-term outlook is more or less good, as TrendForce foresees a strong rebound in demand for mini-LED displays in the coming years, with a share that could reach 13% of shipments in 2027. .