After the Scary Fast event last Tuesday, Apple has proven to continue breaking all the rules when it comes to power. It presented its new line of MacBook Pro laptops, which includes 14- and 16-inch models, with a set of major improvements in performance and design that promise to take the user experience to another level.

Along with these two beasts, he announced the arrival of the iMac 2023, which lands with no changes on the outside, but has undergone a major renovation on the inside. However, it seems that the center stage has been taken by its M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips for its new line of computers and whose crown jewel, the M3 Max, has already been put to the test.

One of the most notable features of these chips is hardware-accelerated ray tracing, a novelty that takes graphics to a new level of realism. Additionally, Apple’s Dynamic Caching technology ensures that memory is used efficiently, avoiding wasted resources and optimizing performance.

The first results of comparative tests, as commented by Macrumors, They bring with them great and good news for the M3 Max on the 16-inch MacBook– This chip has achieved a multi-core score of 21,084 in Geekbench 6, putting it almost on par with its predecessor, the powerful M2 Ultra.

Apple M3 Max, a chip at another level that demonstrates all its power

As indicated by colleague Manu Contreras in an article in Computer Hoy, many wondered where the M3 Ultra was, the brand’s most powerful chip. In a few words, he explained that It would actually be two M3 Max chips together, but it seems that the tests indicate that they are at the same level.

Although the M3 Max scores slightly lower than the average M2 Ultra in benchmark tests, this initial result shows that Apple is not skimping on the power of its new processors. Apple’s claim that the M3 Max is up to 50% faster than the previous M2 Max appears to be true.

Apple

Este chip M3 Max, Manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process, it features an impressive combination of features. With a CPU that includes 12 performance cores and four efficiency cores, it offers a perfect balance for all types of tasks. Additionally, the chip features an amazing 40-core GPU and supports up to 128GB of unified memory.

Also test results for the standard M3 chip, without the “Max” surname, indicate a 20% improvement over the basic M2. However, it is important to remember that the benchmark scores provide a starting point and that actual performance may vary depending on how it is used, so it seems that these results will have to be taken with some caution.

Regarding starting prices of the newly released MacBook Pro with the M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max chips in Spain, are the following:

14-inch MacBook Pro with M3: from 2,029 euros. 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro: from 2,549 euros. 14-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max: 4,049 euros. 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Pro: from 3,049 euros. 16-inch MacBook Pro with M3 Max: from 4,299 euros.

The new MacBook Pro models can now be reserved, they will be on sale on November 7 and with the M3 Max chip, for the moment it seems that we will have to wait until the 13th of the same month.