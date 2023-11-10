2022 marked a milestone for the European Union with the introduction of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This legislation, which was implemented a year later in May 2023, upended tech giants like Apple, considered gatekeepers, by imposing new competition rules.

The EU plans, as you already know, aims to enact “rules for digital gatekeepers to ensure open markets” when their restrictions become mandatory in 2024.

The law means that Apple will not only have to allow third-party app stores, but also sideloading, which allows users to install software downloaded from the Internet.

In response to the law, Apple managers have already qualified on many occasions the possibility of side loading of software as “the best friend of cybercriminals”.

Apple finally accepts the EU changes, although it could not have avoided them either

Recently, European authorities have once again invited Apple to open the doors of its ecosystem to competition, and it seems that the company has finally recognized these inevitable changes.

TechCrunch reports that, according to the update to the risk factors section in Apple’s fiscal 2023 Form 10-K, The company “hopes to make” adjustments to its App Store policies to comply with the DMA. This change in language indicates a clear new direction in the company’s stance.

Morgan Stanley analysts also believe that Apple’s language change confirms the fact that App Store changes are coming and that Apple will “likely start third-party app stores on devices in Europe”.

They add: “We believe Apple is well positioned to compete should these changes occur due to the security, centralization and convenience of the App Store, which limits the potential user experience and/or the impact on profits and losses. “.

With all this, the deadline for guardians to comply with the DMA is March 7, 2024. Penalties for violations can reach up to 10% of global annual turnover, or even more in case of repeat offenses, so it is time to accept the changes no matter how much it hurts.