If a little more than 24 hours ago we learned that TikTok was joining Meta to appeal for the ‘gatekeeper’ status granted by the European Union, now It is Apple who has also announced that it will appeal this decision, according to Reuters.

This figure is part of the Digital Markets Law (Digital Markets Act), one of the latest European regulations aimed at limiting the dominance of large technology companies and promoting competitiveness in digital industries.

Resistance against sideloading obligation

By ‘gatekeeper’, the DMA refers to the companies whose platforms have more than 45 million monthly active users (10% of the European population) and have a market capitalization of more than 75 billion euros. There are six companies that have been designated in this way (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, ByteDance, Meta and Microsoft) for a total of twenty-two platforms (from Chrome to WhatsApp, TikTok or Windows).

Meta did not challenge this designation for Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, but it did challenge this designation for its other two platforms, Messenger and Marketplace. TikTok, for its part, considers that its platform cannot be a gatekeeper, but rather the opposite: the biggest challenge for more established platform businesses. From that point of view, she understands that being boxed in as a gatekeeper would serve to protect those more established platforms.

Apple, for its part, considers that the App Store should not be added to this group. Bloomberg already anticipated that it would appeal, although the details of this challenge, such as the exact arguments provided by the company, have not yet emerged.

The DMA provides for harsh sanctions for companies that do not comply with its regulations, such as fines of up to 10% of their global turnover or up to 20% for repeat offenders, as well as periodic fines of up to 5% of their average daily turnover. . Other extremes could also be reached, such as the partial divestment of a business.

This legislation requires that companies considered as ‘gatekeepers’ open your services and platforms to other companies and developersand in fact this news comes less than a day after Apple announced the incorporation of RCS in iOS starting at the end of 2024. The timing was not coincidental and is basically a way to prevent having to create an iMessage for Android .

This regulation will force Apple to allow iOS users to install applications on their own without having to resort to the App Store, the process known as sideloading that allows other companies to enable their own stores in this system. According to Apple journalist Mark Gurman, this change is already underway internally and has an activation date planned for early next year.

Now it remains to be seen how far this challenge by half of the ‘gatekeeper’ companies will be for the European Union and whether they are successful in protecting their platforms from the DMA, although it seems complicated given that this regulation was created specifically to stop their dominance, and was also approved by overwhelming majority a year ago.

In Xataka | The EU has reminded Apple that it must open its ecosystem. It’s nothing I don’t know from the DMA.

Featured image | Xataka, Mockuuups Studio.