Elon Musk has messed up again. His inability to assume that a company CEO should not make certain comments or support certain causes has gotten him into trouble again. X threatens to go bankrupt, but this weekend he managed to Apple, Disney, Warner, Paramount, Universal, IBM and other powerful companies, withdraw your advertising from X.

The media Matters collects different tweets retweeted and supported by Elon Musk, where they talk about an antisemitic conspiracy theoryaccording to which Jews are supporting causes for minorities to replace the white majority.

You can also see examples where advertising from IBM and other companies appear in tweets from pro-Nazi and extremist accounts. Elon Musk has announced that he will sue Media Matters, because according to him, he has manipulated the data.

Large companies withdraw advertising in X

This revelation has caused a chain reaction. IBM was the first to remove its ads from the platformwhile announcing in a statement in The Verge that he was going to investigate what happened.

According to Axios, other companies of the caliber of Apple, Disney, Warner, Paramount, NBC, Universal, etc., have also removed their advertising from X. According to sources consulted by The Verge, Apple was one of the largest advertisers on X.

And meanwhile, the CEO of

Linda Yaccarino has been trying for months to bring advertisers back, that’s what she was hired to do. But political and racial issues as complicated as these force her to start from scratch every so often.

This week Elon Musk has also exchanged barbs with Sam Altman, recently fired as CEO of OpenAI, although everything indicates that he will return in the next few hours.

One of his companies, Tesla, has also made headlines by announcing that it will ban the second-hand sale of the Cybertruck.

