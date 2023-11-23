A little less than three years ago, Apple announced that it would produce ‘Napoleon’ for Ridley Scott, a project that the 82-year-old director (then) would undertake after releasing the catastrophic ‘The Last Duel’. Scott had already announced it a few months earlier, when it was still titled ‘Kitbag’ and was going to be produced by 20th Century Studios. By then I already had Joaquin Phoenix in mindwith whom he had already worked two decades earlier in ‘Gladiator’: the actor’s performance in ‘Joker’ had fascinated him to the point that he wanted more of that Phoenix in his Napoleon.

It seems like a project more or less destined to sweep the box office, taking into account the precedents and the material, pure bait for the Oscars, and that is how Apple must have understood it, which through Apple Films is increasingly immersed in major productions of Hollywood. Apple has been producing movies since 2021, but it has always done so on a small scale and with an eye on Apple TV+: some of the most notable ones include the extraordinary ‘Swan Song’, the animated ‘The Boy, the Mole, the fox and the horse’, ‘Tricksters’ and ‘Tetris’.

At the end of this year, however, The fruits of more ambitious proposals have begun to reach us. One of them is Scorsese’s ‘The Moon Killers’, which has garnered considerable attention, and this ‘Napoleon’. Things like the spy comedy ‘Argylle’, Steve McQueen’s ‘Blitz’, ‘Wolves’ (starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt) and the new animated ‘Peanuts’ film await us in the future. Added to all this, of course, are the series for Apple TV+, which in productions such as ‘Fundación’ or ‘Monarch’ are demonstrating absolutely overwhelming ambition and production.

The mention of Apple TV+ is not coincidental: that is the core of Apple’s audiovisual business, which the company focuses differently than, for example, Netflix and its confessed intention to reach all audiences with products of all kinds. Apple is more interested in its image and cultivating an ecosystem that benefits users of the rest of its products. And for that, the series are attractive, but the prestigious films that, after passing through theaters, end up landing exclusively on their platform are much more so. Netflix has been playing this game successfully for a few years, and Apple is going to start working with ‘The Moon Killers’.

What has been invested

According to media such as Deadline or BoxOfficePro, Apple could hope to raise around 24 million dollars in the first five days of exhibition. That doesn’t seem like much for a movie that is said to have cost just under $200 million (‘The Marvels’, to put it in perspective, cost only a little more and its $47 million opening weekend is considered a flop. ).

Once again, it must be taken into account that for Apple the bet is not on recovering the budget entirely in theaters, but rather on attracting viewers to its streaming platform, especially now that its price has increased. That is why, in all of her films, she allows herself to count on collaborating companies that help her in aspects that her tentacles cannot reach, such as distribution. In this case, Sony will be in charge of getting the film into theaters.

However, the film has some hurdles before it. The first are current cinema trends, which favors blockbusters for all audiences over serious and historical films (although in that section, as we comment below, there are also drawbacks). ‘Oppenheimer’ might have broken that curse at the box office, but it remains to be seen if ‘Napoleon’ can pick up the atomic gauntlet of Nolan’s film.

The second obstacle is Scott’s own career, which has not had a hit among his films of the genre for years: ‘The Last Duel’ was a disaster, ‘Exodus: Gods and Kings’ was not far behind and ‘Robin Hood’ ‘It worked, but just barely. Of course: to remember is the bombshell ‘Gladiator’ whose ghost Scott undoubtedly wants to invoke by once again featuring Joaquin Phoenix and announcing a sequel for the future.

The future for ‘Napoleon’ is uncertain, no matter how much Apple had a plan in its hands tied and well tied with it. Ridley Scott is doing a particularly chaotic promotion (especially in Europe), and critics (65% on Rotten Tomatoes) are not unanimously praising it. The film is said to be riddled with historical inaccuracies (to which Scott has already responded with his usual bad temper) and that Phoenix’s histrionic performance makes the film border on comedy. Apple plays a lot with ‘Napoleon’, but Scorsese’s play is not as easy to repeat as it might seem.

