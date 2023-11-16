The closed messaging environment Apple will change starting next year. The North American company has given in to the demands of European Union regulators regarding the adoption of the standard Rich Communications Service (RCS)so it will be a matter of time before direct interaction between users of iPhone y Android be a fact.

When will Apple adopt the RCS messaging standard?

In 2022, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, responded “buy your mom an iPhone” to a journalist’s comment who pointed out the difficulties in sending and receiving messages with his mother due to the differences between iMessage and RCS, the latter supported by Android. It seems that the manager had to eat his words because today, Apple announced that it will adopt the RCS messaging standard. The news comes on the verge of meeting the deadline imposed by European Union regulators for Apple to make a decision on the matter under penalty of trade sanctions.

According to an Apple spokesperson who sent a statement to Tech Radar, RCS support coming in late 2024 via software update for iPhone usersbut this does not mean that the iMessage system will disappear, it will only add the option for direct communication via messages between iPhone users and Android users: “at the end of next year, we will add support for RCS Universal Profile, the currently published standard by the GSM Association. We believe the RCS universal profile will offer a better interoperability experience compared to SMS or MMS. This will work alongside iMessage, which will continue to be the best and most secure messaging experience for Apple users.”

Apple’s iMessage will change forever in 2024

Why didn’t Apple want to support RCS in iMessage?

Apple’s announcement puts an end to the controversy regarding iMessage and its differences with Android messaging systems. First, because of the dreaded green bubbles that showed the reception of a message from a smartphone with the Google operating system. Second, because Apple is part of the GSM association, made up of companies in the mobile sector, and despite its participation and approval from RCS, it had not given up on its arrival to the iPhone.

In this regard, Apple had insisted that its closed iMessage service was the best security option for its users due to the encryption of messages.

This is the second setback that Apple suffers in 2023 and again it is taking place in Europe. The first was the use of USB-C connection for chargingleaving the adapter behind Lightning exclusive to iPhoneby mandate of the European Union, which established December 2024 as a limit for all mobile devices to have the same charging standard, both in cables and adapters.

