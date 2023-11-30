Apple salute Goldman Sachs

The payments partnership between Apple and Goldman Sachs, formed in 2019, could come to an end within a year, marking the end of this collaboration. The proposed settlement concerns the Apple-branded savings account and credit cards, which currently rely on Goldman Sachs’ banking infrastructure. Mf writes it. The extension of the agreement until 2029, signed less than twelve months ago, now seems destined to end. This event would represent the end of Goldman Sachs’ ambitions to expand into consumer credit among small savers, as well as its aspirations to Apple in the financial sector, where it is already present with Apple Pay.



READ ALSO: Apple receives 36% of Google’s mobile revenue: secret deal revealed

It is not yet clear which of the two partners took the initiative to end the collaboration, but it is clear that the relationship was not positive. According to the Wall Street Journal, Goldman Sachs may not have liked Apple’s marketing ads, who emphasized several times that his card is not a bank card. Furthermore, Cupertino insisted on accepting as many customers as possible, thus increasing the losses of the bank led by David Solomon. The above-expected costs incurred by Goldman Sachs in the consumer credit sector could be behind the decision to end the partnership, with reports suggesting the bank had considered a withdrawal as early as January.

Furthermore, it seems that Goldman Sachs had sought to be replaced by American Express, but currently the leading candidate appears to be Synchrony Financial, the largest issuer of American retail credit cards, which expressed interest with an offer competing with that of Goldman Sachs.

Regardless of the outcome, CEO David Solomon will refocus on big companies and wealthy customers and investors, ending the hiatus in consumer credit. This reflects positively on Goldman Sachs shares, which recorded an increase of more than 2%. On the other hand, Apple seems not to give up, with a decrease of 0.5%. Big tech could continue alone or look for a new partner, with Synchrony Financial (+1.8%) or American Express (+1.6%) as possible options. For Cupertino, entry into payments is part of the project to strengthen services, considered the new source of income. In the last quarter, the sector recorded revenue growth of 16%, offsetting the decrease in sales (-1%) due to the slowdown of the iPhone in China. With or without partners, Apple will focus on the payments sector.

Subscribe to the newsletter