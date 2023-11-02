Apple, known for its famous closed and very exclusive ecosystem, has taken a step back from a project that would have expanded the reach of its popular Apple Watch.

The news comes from Bloomberg, which revealed that the company had been working on a project called “Project Fennel” to make the Apple Watch compatible with Android devices. However, this It was canceled just when it was about to see the light.

Apple’s decision to keep its device as an exclusive product for iPhone users is not something that surprises many, but it does raise the following question: Why did they make this decision in the end? According to a source cited by Bloomberg, allowing the Apple Watch to run Android would have eliminated much of its value for iPhone users.

In other words, Apple wants to maintain the incentive for Android users to eventually make the jump to the iPhone, and this last-minute change of course once again aligns with the company’s policy of offering exclusive features to its iPhone users. and keep its ecosystem always closed.

Apple withdraws at the last minute, although it is not the first time it has done so

This It is not the first time that Apple chooses not to bring its services to Android devices. Documents from Epic Games’ 2020 lawsuit against Apple revealed that the company had decided as early as 2013 not to develop a version of iMessage for Android.

The reason, according to the documents, was to prevent families of iPhone users from giving their children Android phones. That is, Apple doesn’t want to give iPhone users any reason to switch platforms.

While this news is a splash of cold water for Android users who wanted to enjoy the features of the Apple Watch, Big news is coming for iPhone userssince Apple has some improvements prepared for its smart watch.

The next generation of Apple Watch is rumored to incorporate advanced health sensors, such as blood pressure measurement and sleep apnea detection. Of course, this is going to give Android users even longer teeth.