Most technology companies have set a goal for successive years to be fully committed to the environment, and Apple has promised to do so by 2030.

However, to reach this goal, an immense economic investment is required, and those from Cupertino are not going to raise the prices of their products, much less the iPhone, to achieve this environmental goal.

This has been clarified by her own Apple at the Reuters NEXT conference, where vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives, Lisa Jackson, clarified that Apple is not raising prices to offset the costs of carbon reduction initiatives.

In this way, Apple wants you to know that they will never increase the price of their products to reach the objective of this initiative and, if they raise prices, it is due to the issue of production costs.

“I want to do it in a way that other companies can say this is not because they are Apple,” Jackson explains. “It’s because they understand how to make clean energy and recyclable materials work in manufacturing chains and reduce emissions.”

It should be remembered that the Apple Watch Series 9, which was launched in September, was Apple’s first carbon-neutral product. It is foreseeable that new products will gradually be added to the initiative.

Separately, the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are also now carbon neutral, although this only applies to certain Apple Watch case and band combinations.