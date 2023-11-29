loading…

Mosab Hassan Yousef, the apostate and defected son of Hamas co-founder Sheikh Hassan Yousef, urged Israel to kill his father if the remaining hostages were not freed. Photo/The Jerusalem Post

TEL AVIV – Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of one of the founders of Hamas; Sheikh Hassan Yousef, urged that Israel kill the group’s leaders—including his father—if the remaining hostages are not released.

Mosab became famous after defecting to Israel by becoming a Shin Bet agent and then leaving Islam or apostatizing.

He made the call for murder in a video posted on X on Tuesday. Mosab currently lives in the United States because his life is threatened after the betrayal he committed several years ago.

“Hamas has launched a psychological war against humanity. They want to release thousands of mass murderers back onto the streets in exchange for Israeli hostages. Israel is incapable of doing this, but humanity is also incapable of doing this, because the release of mass murderers would mean the death of many other innocent people,” Mosab said.

“Israel must not compromise,” he said, as quoted by The Jerusalem Post, Wednesday (29/11/2023).

“I understand that Israel had to compromise in the last week or two to free children, women, the elderly and defenseless civilians. “The remaining hostages, especially soldiers, those who failed to defend themselves and defend civilians in southern communities when they were captured, should be treated as prisoners of war and Israel should shift its priorities from hostage rescue missions to attacks focused on eradicating Hamas,” he explained.

Mosab warned that Hamas would try to extend negotiations indefinitely to avoid ending the ceasefire.

Yousef pointed to Hamas members held in Israeli prisons, saying; “Israel must use this card. This is the time Israel needs to use the Hamas savages in prison to pressure Hamas leadership everywhere to release the hostages.”

“Israel cannot continue like this. Prisoners such as Ibrahim Hamed and Abdullah Barghouti should be sentenced to death. “Hamas should have a time frame—one or two or six months—to return the hostages and if they do not return the hostages within that time frame, Israel should execute high-ranking Hamas leaders in prison, especially the mass murderers,” Mosabd said.

“When I say execution of top Hamas leaders, I mean there are no exceptions. That includes my own father, one of the founders of the Hamas movement. In this war, there are no exceptions,” he added.