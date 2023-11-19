Suara.com – Arkhan Kaka, representing the Indonesian U-17 National Team squad, apologized for not being able to bring Indonesia through to the last 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup.

The Indonesian U-17 national team will certainly fail to advance to the last 16 of the 2023 U-17 World Cup after Mexico beat New Zealand 4-0 and Burkina Faso beat South Korea 2-1.

As a result, Mexico became runners up in the group, while the best third place went to the Venezuelan team who qualified for the round of 16 after losing to Germany.

Arkhan Kaka stated that he, on behalf of the Garuda Muda squad, apologized if he could not bring Indonesia through to the round of 16. He said that the team had fought hard to achieve the best results.

The Persis Solo striker is ready to gain valuable experience and learn to be even better in the future.

“Playing in the 2023 U-17 World Cup is truly an extraordinary experience for us. We have to learn a lot and continue to improve our abilities so that in the future we will be even better,” said Arkhan Kaka as quoted on the PSSI website.

“Thank you for all the support of the Indonesian people for us during this tournament,” he said.

Garuda Muda departed for Jakarta from Juanda Airport, Surabaya Sunday (19/11/2023) at 16.30 WIB. Upon arrival in Jakarta, the Indonesian U-17 national team waited for further news before returning to their respective clubs or cities.