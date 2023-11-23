We have good news for all those who are waiting for Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, since it has just been confirmed that the game will have a physical edition for Nintendo Switch in our territory.

These are the games included in the trilogy

As you surely remember, Capcom announced this collection a few months ago and confirmed that it will only arrive in digital format for all platforms and in a physical version for the hybrid console in Japan.

Fortunately for all collectors, this physical version will also be available in America and those interested can already reserve it on the Video Games Plus site, so they better hurry up so as not to miss the opportunity.

Here we leave you the trailer of the game:

It is worth mentioning that the Canadian retail store is the only one that, so far, is offering the reservation of this edition, so it is not yet known if it will be an exclusive or temporary exclusive on its site.

If you are interested in obtaining the physical edition of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, you only have to access this link and pay the pre-sale, which together with shipping to a Mexican address will be around $945 MXN.

This is what the physical edition looks like

What is Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy?

This installment from Capcom is a collection that offers Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice in a single package for consoles and PC.

In these visual novel-style Ace Attorney cases, players take on the role of defense attorneys Apollo Justice, Phoenix Wright, and Athena Cykes, who are determined to prove their clients’ innocence and bring justice to the court using their logic. , deduction and research skills.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy will be available on January 25, 2024 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, through Steam.

Will you be pre-ordering a physical copy of the game for Nintendo Switch? Tell us in the comments.

