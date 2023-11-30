Today we have news for Nintendo Switch players who want to get their hands on Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console. We already know that it will be launched on January 25, 2024 for €50, and a physical edition has already been confirmed in the West as well, after the same was detailed for Japan.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

This time the information focuses on a new official trailer, the second to be shared. It focuses on additional content included in this game, among which we find return DLC, character outfits, an interactive story mode and new ways to enjoy the art, music and animations of the series.

You can see the video below:

Don’t forget that, in these Ace Attorney cases In visual novel style, players take on the role of fan-favorite defense attorneys: Apollo Justice, Phoenix Wright, and Athena Cykes. Together, they strive to prove their clients’ innocence and bring justice to the court, using logic, deduction, and investigative skills.

Finally, in case you are interested, we leave you with the link to our complete coverage of the game. You can also leave your opinion about the title below in the comments.

Fuente.