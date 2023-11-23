We bring news for Nintendo Switch players who want to get Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console. We already know that it will be launched on January 25, 2024 for €50, and now it has confirmed a physical edition in the West as well, after detailing the same for Japan.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

This way, fans who want it on cartridge will be able to get it that way. These are the details:

North America Availability: An official listing has appeared today, allowing for pre-orders in the country.

Collection content: Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy is an essential compilation that includes Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Spirit of Justice in one package for Switch.

You already know that, in these Ace Attorney cases In visual novel style, players take on the role of fan-favorite defense attorneys: Apollo Justice, Phoenix Wright, and Athena Cykes. Together, they strive to prove their clients’ innocence and bring justice to the court, using logic, deduction, and investigative skills.

To obtain a physical copy in North America, the option is available on the Videogames Plus website, although it involves an additional expense. We will be attentive to see if more physical editions are announced in Europe and other regions.

Finally, in case you are interested, we leave you with the link to our complete coverage of the game.

Fuente.