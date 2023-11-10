From its very first moments, the Israeli response to the attack launched by Hamas on 7 October came under the scrutiny of activists, humanitarian organizations and international agencies for possible violations of international law. Here are some terms used in relation to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and what they mean.

War crimes

«We are worried that war crimes will be committed. We are concerned about the collective punishment of Gazans in response to the atrocious attacks by Hamas, which also constitute war crimes,” said the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) last Friday 27 October , the day on which, according to the Israeli authorities, the conflict entered a new “phase”. The office had previously announced an investigation into possible war crimes committed after the events of October 7, in which around 1,400 Israelis lost their lives and more than 230 hostages were taken. In addition to collective punishment, the UN office also cited forced transfers and hostage-taking among the possible crimes.

Collective punishment

According to the International Red Cross, it refers to sanctions, persecution or administrative actions taken against a group in retaliation for an act committed by one or more individuals considered part of the group. «No protected person can be punished for an offense that he did not commit personally. Collective punishments, as well as any measures of intimidation or terrorism, are prohibited”, states Article 33 of the Fourth Geneva Convention relating to the protection of civilians in times of war (1949). Those “protected” are those “persons who, at any time or in any way, in the event of conflict or occupation, find themselves in the power of a Party to the conflict or an Occupying Power, of which they are not citizens” (art. 4).

On October 12, a United Nations panel of experts declared that Israeli air strikes in response to “the horrendous crimes committed by Hamas” are a case of collective punishment. “There is no justification for violence that indiscriminately targets innocent civilians, whether by Hamas or Israeli forces. This is absolutely prohibited by international law and constitutes a war crime,” declared the experts, according to whom taking hostages also represents a war crime.

Forced transfers

According to the Fourth Geneva Convention, «forced transfers, whether en masse or individual, as well as deportations of protected persons, out of occupied territory and to the territory of the Occupying Power or that of any other State, whether occupied or not, are prohibited. , whatever the reason” (Article 49). The possibility of “proceeding with the complete or partial eviction of a specific occupied region is permitted, if the safety of the population or compelling military reasons require it” on the condition that the evacuated population is “returned to their homes as soon as hostilities have ceased in the sector interested”. «Deportation or forced transfer of the population» is one of the crimes against humanity provided for by the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Ethnic cleansing

“In the name of self-defense, Israel is trying to justify what amounts to ethnic cleansing,” accused the UN special rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, on 14 October. The previous day, Israeli authorities had ordered 1.1 million people living in the northern part of Gaza to move south until further notice, while the army prepared to expand its offensive in the strip.

In the note, Albanese cited the precedents of 1948 and 1967 which led to the transfer, respectively, of 750 thousand and 350 thousand Palestinians, partly also towards Gaza. According to UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, more than 80 percent of the strip’s 2.3 million inhabitants are refugees.

Occupation

According to Article 42 of the Fourth Hague Convention concerning the Laws and Customs of War on Land (1907), «a territory is considered occupied when it is effectively placed under the authority of the enemy army. The occupation extends only to the territories where such authority is established and effectively exercised.” Gaza is considered an occupied territory by the UN (as are the Golan Heights, claimed by Syria, and the Palestinian territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem) because Israel has full control of its borders, airspace and territorial waters despite having formally withdrew its forces and settlers from the enclave in 2005.

Apartheid

In September Tamir Pardo, former head of the Mossad, declared that apartheid exists in the West Bank: “In a territory where two people are judged according to two legal systems, that is an apartheid state.” Various NGOs, such as Human Rights Watch and Amnesty, have compared Israel to the regime abolished by South Africa in 1994. But, according to the EU, the use of the term “is not appropriate”.

Open-air prison

The obligations of the occupying powers, according to international law, include the adoption of measures to guarantee public order, security and to ensure adequate hygiene and health standards, as well as the provision of food and medical care to the population.

Since Hamas took power in the strip in 2007, Israel and Egypt have imposed a blockade that has drastically affected living conditions within the territory. Residents are required to have special permits to leave the strip, where even before the last conflict 80 percent of the inhabitants were forced to resort to humanitarian aid.

Genocide

In an appeal published a week after the start of the bombings, 800 academics dealing with international law, conflict studies and genocide wanted to “raise the alarm on the possibility that Israeli forces perpetrate the crime of genocide against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip”. of Gaza.” “We do not do this lightly and recognize the weight of this accusation, but the gravity of the current situation requires it,” reads the text, which among the signatories includes leading figures in Holocaust studies such as historians Omer Bartov and Marion Kaplan.

“The language used by Israeli political and military figures appears to reproduce rhetoric and expressions associated with genocide and incitement to genocide,” the letter continues, citing a speech made by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on October 9, when he announced the termination total supplies of electricity, food and water: «We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly». On the Israeli side, the accusation of genocide was leveled at Hamas in light of the atrocities of October 7, which prompted several commentators to compare the militiamen to the Nazis. At an international level, a group of United Nations experts has instead warned of the “risk of genocide against the Palestinian people”. A danger also evoked by the countries of the Arab League and the African Union, while Brazilian president Lula was more clear: “This is not a war, it is a genocide.”

“Direct and public incitement to commit genocide” is one of the acts considered punishable by the 1948 UN Convention on Genocide (art.3) even, according to the Israeli historian Raz Segal, “in cases where genocide does not occur”.