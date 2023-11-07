Suara.com – Constitutional Justice Anwar Usman was prohibited from getting involved in election and presidential election disputes after being declared a serious violation of the code of ethics by the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK).

This is the aftermath of the Constitutional Court’s decision number 90/PUU-XXI/2023 concerning the minimum age limit for presidential and vice presidential candidates.

“Reported judges are not permitted to be involved or involve themselves in examinations and decision-making in cases of dispute over the results of the presidential and vice-presidential elections, the election of members of the DPR, DPD, DPRD, as well as the elections of governors, regents and mayors which have the potential for conflicts of interest,” said the Chairman of the MKMK Jimly Asshiddiqie in the Constitutional Court Courtroom, Central Jakarta, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

Chairman of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court (MKMK) Jimly Asshiddiqie (center) gives a press statement at the MK Building, Jakarta, Monday (30/10/2023). (Suara.com/Alfian Winanto)

In its decision, the MKMK imposed sanctions in the form of Anwar’s removal from his position as Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court. For this reason, the MKMK ordered Deputy Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Saldi Isra to lead the election of new leaders within 2 x 24 hours.

“The reported judge has no right to nominate or be nominated as head of the Constitutional Court until the reported judge’s term of office as a constitutional judge ends,” said Jimly.

Controversial Ruling

Previously, the Constitutional Court allowed people under 40 years of age to become presidential or vice presidential candidates if they had served or were currently serving as regional heads through regional elections.

“Judicially, one, granting the applicant’s request in part. Declaring that Article 169 letter q of Law 7/2017 concerning Elections number 182 additional state gazette number 6109 which states that the minimum age of 40 years is contrary to the 1945 Republic of Indonesia Constitution and has no binding legal force as long as it is not interpreted as being aged “at least 40 years old or have/are currently holding positions elected through elections, including regional head elections,” said Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Anwar Usman, Monday (16/10/2023).

Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court (MK) Anwar Usman at the MK Building. (Suara.com/Dea)

One of the considerations for the Constitutional justices in accepting the request was because many young people were also appointed as leaders.

This decision received a lot of public reaction because it was seen as paving the way for Anwar’s nephew, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, to become vice presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, a student from Surakarta, Almas Tsaibbirru Re A, as the applicant in this case, also has the view of an ideal figure as a leader of the Indonesian nation, namely idolizing the Mayor of Surakarta, Gibran Rakabuming Raka for the 2020-2025 period.

Because, he assessed that during his reign, Gibran was able to increase economic growth in Surakarta by 6.23 percent, even though when he first served as Mayor of Surakarta, Surakarta’s economic growth was actually minus 1.74 percent.

Moreover, the applicant considers that the Mayor of Surakarta already has experience in building and advancing the City of Surakarta with honesty, moral integrity and obediently serving the interests of the people and the state.