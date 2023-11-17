The expectations were very high, but the new ones have not yet repaid them so far

The break for the national teams could have its usefulness. The first is undoubtedly the possible recovery of the injured, the second is giving managers and technicians (but also professionals and fans) time to take stock. In this sense, next Sunday’s break can be particularly useful also in view of the January transfer window. The biggest emergency remains that of the defense, linked in particular to the conditions of Chris Smalling, but the midfield – as regards the new arrivals – is also below expectations.

Houssem Aouar, 13 appearances in the league and cup, 9 of which as a starter, despite the two goals, seems not to have satisfied José Mourinho. The Portuguese first stated that he had not yet integrated “into our mechanisms”, then that he “has a low pace and needs to recover the pace of the game”. If it’s not a failure, we’re close.

Leandro Paredes also still seems to have difficulties managing the Giallorossi midfield. The Argentine is struggling to take over the reins of the team, he is certainly not the metronome that Matic was but it is probably not what Mourinho asks of him either. Lately he has been doing a little better, but unlike Aouar he is a player who knows our football and the Roma environment well and from whom – despite the problems of recent times at PSG – everyone expected something more.

Finally Renato Sanches. Two injuries between August and now and now that he’s back he’s struggling to get into the game. Mourinho had spoken of him as “a player always at risk”, who the Special One wants to understand and help, but in reality it is proving to be the wrong purchase. GM Tiago Pinto has put his face on him (“If things go wrong with Renato it will be my fault”) and today the risks are high. The season is still long, he – like Aouar and Parades – still has ample room to change the minds of those who observe him with skepticism today. There is time, but it is not infinite.

