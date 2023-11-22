The ‘polling station’ sign stands in the beech hedge, surrounded by frozen leaves. The mayor rushes into the parking lot of the community center. He hardly has time for an interview. “Do you see this schedule? My secretary made it. Well, that’s tight! I have a maximum of ten minutes at each location, otherwise I have to skip polling stations. And that wouldn’t be nice.” Even though it is not a filled gingerbread, the visit with gingerbread nuts is certainly appreciated by the members of the Baalder polling station.