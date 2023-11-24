Will Anya Taylor-Joy play a Marvel character again? She is now being linked for the role of Silver Surfer.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is stirring with very interesting information, as they want to sign actress Anya Taylor-Joy for an exciting role as a villain in the long-awaited reboot of The Fantastic Four (2025). Will she be the new Silver Surfer?

We will supposedly see Galactus in the Fantastic Four reboot and it has been rumored for some time that he will have a female herald. Something that has already happened in the comics. Like Frankie Raye, for example, she was Johnny Storm’s girlfriend and willingly became the herald of the devourer of worlds. But if we see this character in the movies, they will probably change her origin a lot.

Now they are outlining the cast.

For now, there is no confirmed cast, but rumors indicate that Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby could be Reed Richards and Sue Storm respectively. In addition, Javier Bardem could sign to be Galactus and it would be very interesting if he were accompanied by Anya Taylor-Joy, since she is one of the best young actresses in Hollywood.

Queen’s Gambit

Insider Daniel Richtman dropped the scoop, generating even more buzz about the casting. Could Taylor-Joy be the new face behind the iconic Silver Surfer or Frankie Raye figure? Will they merge several characters so that everything fits together? We will know more details soon.

It must be remembered that Anya Taylor-Joy already played a Marvel character, since she gave life to Illyana Rasputin in The New Mutants of 2020. A FOX film that showed young people with powers locked up in an institution. In addition, she is currently highly sought after, since after succeeding with The Queen’s Gambit, Last Night in Soho, The Man from the North, Peaky Blinders and Super Mario Bros.: The Movie, we can see her in Furiosa (spin-off of Mad Max ), The Gorge by Scott Derrickson and Laughter in the Dark by Scott Frank.

The Fantastic Four will be released on May 2, 2025, so they will start filming soon, so there will surely be a big announcement of the cast they have chosen.

